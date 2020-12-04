Angola: Angop Journalist Agostinho Quilemba Laid to Rest Saturday

Luanda — The remains of the Angola Press Agency (Angop) journalist Agostinho Quilemba were buried Saturday morning in the Viana Cemetery, Luanda province.

Agostinho Quilemba was described as a professional with immense work capacity, based on a sharp vision and comprehensive knowledge.

"A man of economic journalism, competent and with comprehensive, rigorous and determined knowledge", read a eulogy delivered at funeral service.

Agostinho Pascoal Quilemba José, 41, died last Tuesday, in Luanda, victim of illness.

He started his career at ANGOP in 2001, after completing a journalism course at High Institute of Economy (IMEL) and was also a graduate in economics.

In 2007 he was appointed sub-editor of Economic Desk and in 2018 became editor of the same Desk.

As a professional, he reported local events, in Angola and abroad.

The journalist also collaborated with institutions and associations in the economic field, with stress to the Association of Economic Journalists of Angola (AJECO).