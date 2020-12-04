Gambia: Brikama Utd Entertain Cassa Sport in Int'l Friendly Today

The 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League champions, Brikama United, will entertain Senegalese Cassa Sport in an international friendly match today at the Brikama Box Mini Stadium at 4 p.m.

The match is part of both side's preparations for their respective league competitions set to commence soon after the coronavirus pandemic spoiled last year's league championships.

Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi will use the tie against Cassa Sport to improve Brikama United's weakness head of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season set to start in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Cassa Sport will also use the clash against Brikama United to prepare themselves ready for the 2020-2021 Senegalese premier league season set to commence soon.

