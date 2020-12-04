Gambia: Brikama Utd Entertain Cassa Sport in Int'l Friendly Today

4 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League champions, Brikama United, will entertain Senegalese Cassa Sport in an international friendly match today at the Brikama Box Mini Stadium at 4 p.m.

The match is part of both side's preparations for their respective league competitions set to commence soon after the coronavirus pandemic spoiled last year's league championships.

Coach Modou Lamin Nyassi will use the tie against Cassa Sport to improve Brikama United's weakness head of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season set to start in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Cassa Sport will also use the clash against Brikama United to prepare themselves ready for the 2020-2021 Senegalese premier league season set to commence soon.

Gamtel FC not taking part in CAF preliminary 2nd leg

'U-20 can win trophies in any country on planet'

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.