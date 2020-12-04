Gambia: Gamtel FC Not Taking Part in CAF Preliminary 2nd Leg

4 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The telecommunication giants football club, Gamtel FC have notified the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that they would not be travelling to Morocco for their second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game against Moroccan side TAS Casablanca, according to sources.

The development made CAF to announce the qualification of TAS Casablanca to the next stage of the Confederation Cup.

Gamtel FC, last Saturday lose 1-0 at home to TAS de Casablanca in their first leg of the CAF Confederation preliminary round played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini-stadium.

Tas de Casablanca, led by French coach Nicolas Felbert, won the game thanks to a game-winning goal that came in the 84th minute of the game.

The goal was scored from outside the penalty area with a powerful shot by substitute Yousef Al-Riani, who fired the ball into the top corner of the Gamtel FC goalkeeper's net.

Gamtel have not resumed training since their 1-0 defeat at home to the Moroccan side.

The second legs of the preliminary round were set for 4th and 6th December 2020.

