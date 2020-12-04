Gambia/Senegal: GFF Sends Condolences to FSF On Death of Pape Bouba Diop

Following the passing away of former Senegalese footballer, Pape Bouba Diop, the President of The Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Kaba Bajo, has expressed condolences on the passing away of the late super star and one of Africa's finest footballers.

Writing through his Senegalese counterpart, Mr Bajo said the sudden death of Pape Bouba Diop, which came recently "has in no doubts increased the sorrow and sadness not only in the FSF and Senegal but African and World football family as a whole."

Mr. Bajo noted that the trail blazing performances of the late footballer cannot be wiped out in the history books of football hence his trade mark goals at the 2002 World Cup. "While we join you in solidarity to mourn the sudden passing away of a departed giant and icon of Senegal and African football, please be reassured of our continued prayers for him."

Mr. Bajo finally reassured his Senegalese counterpart of GFF's solidarity with the Senegalese football family in this difficult moment and his continuous prayers for the departed soul who will "always remain in our hearts."