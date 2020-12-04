Gambia: NYC Launches Youth Toll-Free Line

National Youth Council (NYC) last Friday launched its youth toll-free line designed to provide timely information on existing available opportunities for young people in The Gambia.

Initiated by the Council, the toll free line is fully supported by the International Trade Center under the United Nations Peace building Fund.

The initiative will contribute to the reduction of youth unemployment, irregular migration, bridge the barriers of access to information and increase the productivity of Gambian youth as well as reduce violent conflict within communities. It will also serve as a one-stop information centre for all youth services and opportunities in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony on behalf of the minister of Youth and Sports, Sutay Jawo, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Technical said in their efforts to enhance effective service delivery, promote transparency and ensure that no youth is left-out in the development process of the county, the NYC in collaboration with its partners conceived the idea of a youth toll-free line initiative.

To reap the demographic dividend through an empowered youth as enshrined in National Development Plan 2018-2021, DPS Jawo maintained that the NYC through his Ministry is committed to harnessing the demographic dividend and potential of the country's vibrant youth sector.

"Over the years, the Council through its 'ICT, Innovation and Access to Information' strategic priority, is ensuring that young people have access to information, access to capital, markets and training opportunities to build a successful career; increased youth participation in the political and the socioeconomic development processes as responsible citizens of the society," he said.

Alagie Jarju, acting executive director, National Youth Council described the toll-free line as very important in providing young people with the required information on existing opportunities for youth in the country.

"There are a lot of opportunities that exist in the country, but young people are not having access to this information.Withthe coming of this toll-free line, that will be a thing of the past," he said.

Ousman Fatty, chairperson of National Youth Council thus called on government and other partners to invest more in youth development and empowerment.

He said young people are the future of the country and investing in them is key to the development of the country.

"Gambian youths have talent.Allthey need is resources and support to grow and contribute to the development of the country," he said.

Yassin Gaye, associate Officer at International Trade Center said there are numerous opportunities rolled out for young people of The Gambia and access to this information will greatly help youth to access the much-needed services for their growth and development.

She said ITC through its various projects in The Gambia provides strong support to initiatives for youth women and returnees.