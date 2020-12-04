Gambia: 'U-20 Can Win Trophies in Any Country On Planet'

The head coach of the Scorpions U-20, Matarr Mborge has said despite their challenges, his team that won the WAFU Zone A U-20 trophy can also go to any country in the planet and come back with a trophy as well.

The Gambia U-20 Coach Matarr Mborge was speaking on Tuesday following their return from the WAFU Zone A U-20 tournament held in Senegal.

"Despite our many challenges, if The Gambia can go to Senegal and bring a trophy home, then I think we can also go to any country on the planet and come back with a trophy as well," said the U-20 coach.

He added that their first game was definitely a dark day, but after the darkness, then came light, and thanked his players for their wonderful performances.

"It is also correct to say that my players are not stars but for me they are my heroes and are legends in my book. "If you know how we started with all the challenges that my players had come through, we fought all through and stayed positive and this allowed me to win the Best Coach of the tournament award. I build their status to the level of what they achieved."

According to him, they have the strongest zone in the whole of Africa in terms of winning appearances, while challenging both the government and GFF to step up their support ahead of the WAFU Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania next year.

According to him, they could have beaten Senegal during regulation time if things had gone as planned for them.

He on behalf of the team thanked both the government and The Gambia Football Federation for their support both morally and financially.