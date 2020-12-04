South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested and Four Unlicensed Firearms With Ammunition Confiscated

press release

Police in this province remain committed to make their communities safe.

This morning (Friday, 2020-12-04) at 09:00 four males aged between 22 and 32 were arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in College road, Manenberg.

Manenberg SAPS crime prevention unit members acted on information of a suspicious silver Toyota Run-X that was parked in College road. They immediately acted on the information and found the vehicle with the four occupants in it. They searched the vehicle and the occupants and found the occupants in possession two pistols.

The four males who reside in Gugulethu were arrested and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday, 2020-12-07 on the mentioned charges.

In an unrelated matter, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, 2020-12-03) at about 13:00 police in Mitchells Plain received information that a firearm is being stored at a house in Cypress Way, Westridge. Upon the members arrival they searched the premises and they found a .32 calibre revolver with five rounds of ammunition hidden at the back of the yard. The members arrested a 38 year old man.

Later the same day at about 17:00 the same members following up on further information from a member of the community which led them to house in the same street (Cypress Way, Westridge) where another firearm is being stored. The members searched the house and they found a .38 calibre revolver with six rounds of ammunition hidden in the yard. The members arrested a 38 year old man.

Both men are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday, 2020-12-07 on charges relating to the possession of a firearm without licence.

All these firearms will be sent for ballistics to test if it was used in the commission of crime.