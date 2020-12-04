South Africa: Elderly Man Nabbed With Dagga

4 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 60-year-old suspect is due to appear before the Madadeni Magistrates' Court on 07 December 2020 for possession of dagga.

His arrest came following an operation that was conducted by Madadeni police this morning. Whilst the police officers were busy with their operation in the Madadeni policing precinct, they received information about the suspect who was selling dagga at a house at Section 2 in Madadeni. The team proceeded to the said place and upon searching the house, the police found 207 pokes of dagga, seven rolls of dagga in a clear plastic packets and a black plastic containing loose dagga hidden in the house.

The suspect was then placed under arrest for possession of dagga. The recovered dagga weighed 5.35kg and the estimated street value is R15 000-00.

