South Africa: Stock Thieves Nabbed in Umzimkhulu

press release

Since last night and in the early hours of today, a joint operation was carried out by the Umzimkhulu Detectives and the police officers from Himeville Stock Theft Unit.

The team was following up information regarding the stock thieves that are operating in the Umzimkhulu areas. Stock owners are being robbed of their livestock by the ruthless criminals and the operation was aimed at rooting-out the stock thieves in the area. The operation yielded positive results when two stock thieves aged 26 and 30 were placed under arrest.

The suspects were arrested at Kwabombo area after they were found in possession of eight stolen goats. Four of the recovered goats were positively identified by the lawful owner and the other four were taken to a pound. It is alleged that nine goats were stolen at Ngudwini area in Umzimkhulu on the night of 2 December 2020 and five goats are still missing. The two suspects are expected to appear before the Umzimkhulu Magistrates' Court on Monday, 07 December 2020 on charges of stock theft and possession of stolen property.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the recovery of stolen stock.