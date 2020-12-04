Ghana: TG-Geopartners to Conduct Multi-Client 3d Survey in Keta Basin

The country's upstream petroleum industry regulator, Petroleum Commission, has signed a pact with TG-GeoPartners to conduct a major multi-client 3D geophysical survey in the offshore Keta Basin in the Volta Region.

The new multi-client 3D seismic acquisition programme is expected to help unlock and accelerate development of what could be the next wave of major oil discoveries in the country.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday said the project, which would comprise the acquisition of about 14,000 square-km of 3D-long-offset broadband multi-client seismic over open blocks that would be available for application.

The Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Mr Egbert Faibille Jr., signed on behalf the commission, while the Managing Director of TG-GeoPartners, Mr Thomas Tsiboe-Darko signed for the partners.

The advanced new acquisition and imaging techniques would provide improved illumination of complex structures and the process of acquisition is set to commence in early 2021 over the period of 10 months, with final processed volumes available in both time and depth by the second quarter of 2022.

Mr Tsiboe-Darko, said the agreement with the Petroleum Commission to conduct this very large 3D seismic survey in the relatively underexplored, but highly prospective Keta Basin, offshore is welcomed news for the country.

He said while the primary-play would undoubtedly be the late cretaceous turbiditic, which means a geologic deposit of a turbidity current, which is a type of sediment gravity flow responsible for distributing vast amounts of clastic-sediment into the deep ocean channels found in Jubilee.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are excited about the possibility of extensive late cretaceous and tertiary basin floor fans containing very large volumes of hydrocarbons, which could exceed the existing discoveries offshore Ghana," he said.

Mr Tsiboe-Darko, explained that the application of its new imaging technologies was required to improve subsurface understanding and lead to the increased exploration success rates.

Multi-client seismic surveys provide a cost-effective means of acquiring high-quality data as costs can be shared and larger surveys acquired for a better overall view of the prospectivity than is generally the case with smaller proprietary surveys.

It ensures access to large surveys in both mature and virgin areas allows oil companies to reduce their exploration risk and helps to reduce the time required from license award to drilling wells.

Postage-stamp-size surveys often leave holes in the data coverage, are inefficient due to the disproportionate time spent on line turns, and have different acquisition parameters and azimuths, making regional exploration more challenging.