Ghana: Karela to Add to Hearts Woes

League leaders, Karela United will provide a tough test for Accra Hearts of Oak in a top week four Ghana Premier League (GPL) game at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

As expected, it will test the battle readiness of newly appointed Head Coach, Kostadin Papić, on his return to the club he left in 2008.

With just a point to boast of after two rounds of matches, the massive following of the Phobians appear to be on edge and will expect the Serbian to hit the ground running.

But the clash with the high-flying Karela side seems to have come very early for a stressed Hearts side that has struggled to convert the many chances they create.

Assistant Coach of the team (Karela), Stephen Abugri, a former employee of the Phobians believes the clash have come too early for Hearts, having struggled to find their rhythm in the competition with Karela in no mood to let their guns down.

Having accounted for Inter Allies, a side that humiliated the Phobians; and snatched a point from the Len Clay Stadium against Ashgold in week one, Karela look unstoppable as they aim to deepen Hearts woes in Accra.

In the absence of his boss, Evans Adotey who is with the Black Satellites preparing for the WAFU B tournament, Coach Abugri will take the platform to prove a point to Hearts.

Karela look formidable as Diawisie Taylor and Kwame Boateng lead frontline very familiar with the Hearts rear.

Behind the duo would be skipper Godfred Yeboah, Franklin Osei and Umar Bashiru who have been very impressive in the short season and would hope to put up their best against the premier club.

But aware of the expectations of the 'Rainbow' club, Coach Papić will hope to kick start his campaign on an electrifying note.

But he will need his strikers Abednego Tetteh and Daniel Barnie Afriyie to start firing while the likes of Larry Sumaila, Mohammed Alhassan and Nuru Sulley step up at the back to provide Richard Attah the needed cover.