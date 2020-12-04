Ghana: Arsenal Ladies Ghana Gives to Mampong Deaf School

Arsenal Ladies Ghana with support from the mother club has donated to the Mampong School for the Deaf in the Eastern region.

The donation formed part of the corporate social responsibilities of the group.

The items worth GH¢4,000 included food items, toiletries, drinks, hand sanitizers and nose masks among others.

Speaking to the media, Miss Gloria Arku, a representative of the group said "Arsenal Ladies considered some of the needs of the school and planned thoroughly on how to meet those needs.

"Last year we fed street children and this year, we are here. We hope to continue with this gesture," she stressed.