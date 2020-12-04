Liberia: Our Votes Must Be Protected!!!

The Editor,

I'm here worrying about December 8. Particularly about the processes that precede the outcome on that very day.

Imagine with little or no education coupled with the gullibility majority of our nation is faced with, for the first time since the inception of this Republic in 1847, each electorate on December 8 will be entitled to 9-10 ballot papers. This is so because the impending referendum has birthed out 8 propositions for amendment to the Constitution, which led to the printing of eight separate ballots for the aforesaid propositions in addition to the senatorial ballots, and in cases of electoral District 9, Montserrado and electoral District 2, Sinoe, Representative ballots, according to the National Elections Commission.

Notwithstanding, the number of ballots to be issued to each electorate may also affect the time in the voting processes and somewhat the number of those who turnout to vote.

It's estimated that it takes at least 2minutes for each vote cast; ranging from identification of name within the FRR, issuance of ballots, voting, packaging & dropping, to inking of finger.

By that standard, it would suffice to say it takes 3times the estimated time (2') allotted to each electorate, in order to have 9-10 ballots cast.

Additionally, there's a likelihood of having votes cast up to 8PM- given that there may be avalanche of electorates still in queue even after 6PM.

It goes further to frustrate the resilience of those standing in long queues; and there's also a likelihood of some disembarking.

By ordinary prudence it can be understood that it would take more time for the collation of votes and publication of results on the walls of each polling station.

From the course of dealing in time past, results are normally pasted to the walls of polling stations between 7:45PM- 8:30PM- most cases.

Hence, given the circumstances averred supra, logic demands that the time for publication of results would heighten, thereby estimating the pasting of results between 10PM- 11PM- a timing that would risk potential manipulation.

Already we've an election commission with questionable credibility.

Thus, it is advisable to those candidates disadvantaged by the status quo, to put considerable energy to the recruitment, training, welfare and even security of poll watchers. Lest you forget your campaign efforts may just be decimated due to your failure to protect your votes...

Jeremiah Samuel- Dugbo, I