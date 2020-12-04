Liberian Youngster, Wantoe T. Wantoe to Serve Top UN Steering Committee

New York — Wantoe T. Wantoe becomes the first Liberian and one of two Africans appointed to the United Nations Civil Society Department of Global Communication Youth Representative steering committee.

The Department of Global Communication's Civil Society Youth Representatives Programme serves as an advocacy platform to bring together young people ages 18 to 32 working within and/or leading organizations that are in association with DGC and focused on issues on the agenda of the United Nations. It was established in 2009.

Wantoe will be working to support youth becoming self-empowered in understanding and navigating the UN system through capacity building. They will serve as the pilot for the inclusion and integration of the voices of young people globally at the UN.

The appointment letter reads: "The United Nations recognizes the importance of young people when addressing global challenges and advancing the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. In doing so, the Civil Society Unit, Department of Global Communications, is keen to highlight the work and value of the Committee in advancing the role of young people in the global agenda. As we mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and strive to find solutions to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we count on your support, innovative perspectives, and solutions to shape our future together"

The committee originated as a concluding principle to leverage the high visibility and strong impact of young people at the 66th United Nations DPI/NGO Conference in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea from the 30 May to 1 June. Now the DGC (formerly DPI) established the Civil Society Youth Representative Steering Committee (thereafter referred to as the "Steering Committee") in August 2016 to channel that momentum towards the strengthening of the Department's youth platform and programmes.

Wantoe is a Liberian. He is an internationally recognized advocate, youth development actor with multiple leadership and global development awards. He Officially represents the Sisters of Charity Federation. The Federation gives voice to those living in poverty and provides firsthand knowledge to decision makers in areas such as Sustainable Development, Poverty Eradication, Human Rights, Trafficking, Migration, Climate Change, Financing for Development, Education for Global Citizenship, and Women & Children.

In a statement, Wantoe sees his appointment as a proud moment for Liberians and Africans. He is full of enthusiasm to ensure they harness their full potential through rallying for their inclusion in the UN system.