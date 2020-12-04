Africa: Houston Clear Lake University Honor Liberians for Supporting Autism Awareness in Africa

Monrovia — The Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities at the University of Houston Clear Lake, United States of America has awarded Mr. Jeddlee Stephens-Kinnii of the African Peers Review Committee and journalist Jackson Prince Foyofayiah for their separate roles played in the promotion of autism acceptance in Liberia.

Mr. Kinnii is the Executive Director of the African Peer Review Committee and Mr. Foyofayiah is the Acting News Director of Ok fm Liberia.

As partner to the Houston Clear Lake University Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities in Liberia, the African Peers Review Committee on behalf of the university presented the awards to the two distinguished personalities.

Prior to receiving the awards on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 in Monrovia, a behavior therapist at the Houston Clear Lake University Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Loukia Tsami through a social media conversation with the two honorees, described their separate efforts in increasing autism awareness in Liberia as incredible.

According to Miss Tsami, her institution stands ready to support autism acceptance in Liberia and will do everything possible to help children living with disabilities in Africa.

She said the award giving to the both individuals by the Houston Clear Lake University clearly demonstrates that the university Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities is concern about their separate roles played in promoting autism acceptance in their home country.

Meanwhile, receiving their separate awards, the Executive Director of African Peer Review Committee, Jeddlee Stephens-Kinnii thanked the Houston Clear Lake University for recognizing his organization effort in promoting autism awareness in Liberia.

He said though his organization has long been in the business of providing services to parents and caregivers who have been catering to children living with disabilities in Liberia, his organization partnership with the Houston Clear Lake University Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities has improved its services rendered to the physically challenged children.

"I'm so excited right now. Receiving this award today is not only making me happy but it has also created more passion for me and my colleagues at the African Peer Review Committee to continue our work," he said in a rather joyous tone.

He vowed never to stop the advocacy for children living with autism, adding that, his organization in partnership with the Houston Clear Lake University has embark on an aggressive journey to supporting children living with autism in Liberia.

For his part, journalist Jackson Prince Foyofayiah thanked the Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities at the University of Houston Clear Lake for recognizing, what he called, his little effort in spreading the message of autism acceptance on the radio in Liberia.

He said though, he did not wanted to be recognized for such effort in that its part of his journalistic responsibilities, he is indeed grateful to the entire team at the Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities for making him one of their 2020 Autism Acceptance honorees.

"Firstly, let me thanked Loukia and her team for giving me this award, I'm extremely gleeful and profoundly grateful for such recognition," he averred.