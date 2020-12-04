Liberia: Ebenezer Norman Provides Free Education for Over 600 Underprivilege Liberian Children

4 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — A Liberian humanitarian based in the United States of America, Ebenezer Norman, is providing free education for 600 children - twice the number he intended the school to host.

The school which he constructed under a self-sponsored initiative in 2018 in Johnsonville was intended to host 300 students but is one of the few education facilities in the area.

His first venture to provide free education for Liberian children was in 2016 when he constructed a school in Bensonville which was later demolished by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's regime due to a land dispute.

According to him, his goal is alleviating poverty using the theory of change Education, Entrepreneurship, and Agriculture (EEA).

"I have found that education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship are the three main factors that could help lift people out of poverty in Liberia," he says.

