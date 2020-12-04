Liberia: Cummings, Urey Rally Support for Sando Johnson in Bomi County Senatorial Seat

Monrovia — The chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings along with Mr. Benoni Urey, political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), a constituent member of the CPP, on Thursday stormed Bomi County on the campaign trail of incumbent Senator Sando Johnson.

Senator Johnson, a member of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), a constituent member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is contesting the election on the ticket of the CPP. His party, the CDC is fielding former Speaker, J. Alex Tyler.

Senator Johnson has on several occasions criticized the government of misrule and corruption.

The chairman of the CPP, expressed delight over the overwhelming welcome and show of support their presence in Bomi County was graced with.

He vowed that the CPP leadership would be present all campaign trails of its candidates to ensure that they get necessary support of the people. He said, every CPP candidate must win the senatorial election.

"Today, we have taken the message of the CPP to Bomi County, where Sen. Sando Johnson is campaigning for reelection. My colleague, Hon. Urey, joined me to grace the occasion, and I am very glad about the massive support shown by the people of Bomi County. Tomorrow I continue our efforts in Cape Mount with Simeon Taylor," said Mr. Urey.

He added: "As Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties, I have emphasized the need to ensure that every CPP candidate is elected to the Liberian Senate and the House of Representatives. This is the message I have taken to the Liberian people in every county I have visited during this campaign period on behalf of our candidates. Our presence at their various campaign rallies will help to reinforce our message to get CPP candidates elected to the national legislature and assure them that we will keep fighting together for the Liberian people."