Liberia Council of Churches' President Calls for Concerted Effort to End Spread of HIV/Aids

Monrovia — Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) President, Bishop Kortu Brown has called for a united effort in the fight to end the spread of HIV and AIDS in Liberia.

The LCC, a premier Christian communion, in partnership with UNAIDS and the National AIDS Commission of Liberia join the world at large to celebrate World AIDS Day on December 1, 2020 under the global Theme: "GLOBAL SOLIDARITY, SHARE RESPONSIBILITY" and National Theme: "Get Involved, End AIDS Together in Liberia".

On December 1 each year, the rest of the world commemorates World AIDS Day, a day set aside by the world body to raise awareness about the HIV and AIDS pandemic; providing a platform to reflect on achievements made in the national HIV response and to embrace solidarity with persons living with HIV and those who have died of AIDS related complications.

The LCC, in commemoration of the day declared Sunday, November 29, 2020 a "Red Sunday " wherein churches were encouraged to dress up in red, place a red ribbon, while pastors were asked to read a short message on HIV/AIDS before the delivery of sermon as a sign of shared solidarity and renewing hope for those living with this deadly virus.

Bishop Brown encouraged citizens across the country to consider their health as a critical priority, adding that to overcome and end AIDS; the world must stand in solidarity and share responsibility.

The LCC asserted that its hearts are with brethrens who have died from AIDS and those living with HIV.

Bishop Brown stressed that the nation and its people need to rise up and become more aggressive in its programs and activities to reducing threat posed by the HIV and AIDS pandemic.

According to the LCC president, the Liberian society should not forget the danger HIV poses to the lives of its citizens in the midst of the coronavirus fight, while calling on young people across Liberia to adhere to preventive measures in curbing further spread of the virus.

According to the UNAIDS 2020 Spectrum estimates, 47,000 persons are living with HIV in Liberia with women accounting for 26,000, men 17,000, while children from zero to 14 years account for 4,000.

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It also estimated that 2,000 new HIV infections occur annually among persons from 15 years and above, while 1,900 persons die annually due to AIDS-related issues.

It can be recalled recently, the LCC, in collaboration the UNAIDS and other ecumenical partners signed a communiqué following a daylong consultative meeting in joining efforts to reduce new infection and create more awareness on the HIV and AIDS particularly in Churches and its communities.

The Council of Churches lamented at the recently held daylong consultation that the only way the LCC can contribute to the country's health sector is through proper coordination, the engagement between stakeholders and the LCC.

The LCC lamented that the lack of funding, manpower, medical equipment, and facilities are some of the impediments to the effectiveness and sustainability of adequate health care delivery services.

The recently held daylong stakeholders meeting brought together members and executives of the LCC as well as officials of the UN, including the UNAIDS and other national and International organizations.

Liberia and the rest of the world are implementing a strategy in ensuring that by 2030, 95% of persons living with HIV will know their status, 95% of those tested positive will get on treatment and 95% of Persons living with HIV on treatment will have a suppressed viral load.

The Liberian clergyman maintained that the need to focus on what affects the everyday lives of people should not be taken likely.

