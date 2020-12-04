Liberia: FEJAL Wins Master Queen Celebrity Kickball Tournament

Monrovia — The Female Journalist Association of Liberia (FEJAL) thrashed the Female Artists of Liberia 13-4 home runs in the Master Queen Celebrity Tournament at the Blue Field.

FEJAL's captain, Rose Stubblefield inspired her side with two home runs of her own after Geeta Borbor made a fabulous home run to give the Female Artists an early advantage.

It was the second edition of the tournament and the first time for a kickball match to be incorporated in the showpiece which is fast becoming traditional festive that is played every December.

Master Queen, a staunched and fearless advocate of women and children right coined the theme of the tournament "Stop Violence Against Women and Children" and indeed to Kickstart the tournament, women were given the right as the first encounter was a Kickball match which Assistant Minister of Gender and Social Welfare Maimace Kaba did the kick-off.

Following the kick-off, attentions were drawn to the pitch, where the Female Artists started on a brighter pace, when Borbor stroke a thunderbolt that beat the defending FEJAL to make her side first home run.

FEJAL regrouped, cutting the Female Artists off from making their second home run in the lst inning again.

Siatta Scott's girls displayed their attacking prowess, as Deddeh Harris leveling the home run, before Sophie Washington, Stubblefield and Meekey Gray utilizing misjudgments from Female Artists players to extend their lead to four home runs.

The Female Artists, then tried to force themselves into the match, but were kept quiet in the second inning as FEJAL's who some class in their approach of the match.

The female journalists aware of their opponents' weaknesses, exploited the opportunities, bringing nine home runs in the second inning, through Mozettor Zinnah, Stubblefield, Gray, Washington, Harris, Rita Jlogbe and Keseh to extend the score to 13 home runs.

But the Female Artists again started to show aggression making three home runs through Borbor, Redtifa Tarawallie and Mia Mia Doe but it was enough as the referee Sylvina Garnett whistle for a game over.