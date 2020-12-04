Liberia: Watkins Initiative for Nations Identifies With Fire Victims in Mont. District 10

Monrovia — Residents of Yeakpee Town Community in District 10 Montserrado County have praised Mr. Y. Solomon W. Watkins, a Liberian journalist and founder of a pro-democracy community empowerment organization named and styled: Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) for zinc and cement blocks donated to some residents following a fire incident that left about two houses burned over the weekend.

A team of youthful men representing WIN made the donation before the eyes of many in the community.

Making the donation on behalf of the Watkins Initiative For Nations, Mr. Anthony Mendehdou said the donation is Mr. Watkins own way of identifying with the fire victims.

About two bundles of zinc and 1, 000 pieces of cement blocks were donated to help the residents reconstruct their homes.

Mr. Watkins is the first person to extend helping hands to us, Mr. Alex Brown, an owner of one of the houses that got burned told journalists in Monrovia.

According to him, they are in serious distress because the fire disease left them with nothing unlike their lives.

"We are so happy that the young man thought of us in this time of pain. Just imagine we have no clothing. The renters of our houses were left with nothing also. We need serious help to have us all on our feet because, our houses, money, clothing and everything the fire took them away from us. So I have nothing much to say but to thank Mr. Watkins who you guys have come to represent. My prayer for Mr. Watkins is that God will give him more so that he can be a help to more people," Mr. Brown noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, Mother Martha who house also got burned by fire thus leaving her homeless, thanked Mr. Mandehdou, who led the delegation to hand deliver the materials on behalf of the organization to the fire victims.

"I am asking you to say a big thank you to Mr. Watkins on behalf of me and my family. We received his gift to us... Zinc and cement blocks... It came just in time. Tell him plenty thank you for me. Thank you also Anthony for reaching these items," Mother Martha intoned.

For his part, Elder Mark Fahn, Chairman, Yeakpee Town Community who received the items on behalf of the fire disaster victims, expressed happiness for such donation intended for members of his community.

"Mr. Watkins seems small but love to do big things. I am not surprised that you guys have come to identify with my people. This is because I been hearing of how Watkins has been doing things in other parts of our district including neighboring community, Tarr Town. But I remain hopeful that the many things he is doing in other communities will reach us, as being demonstrated through you guys. I want to ask you all to stand with Watkins in helping our people. Thank you so much," Chairman Fahn stated.