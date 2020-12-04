Uganda: Sheikh Nuhu Muzata Is Dead

4 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The Public Relations Officer for the Kibuli Muslim sect, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has died, family members have confirmed.

Muzata's body is currently at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he had been hospitalized for days.

Muzata's brother, Mr Siliman Ssemakula told this reporter that he had been admitted at IHK for two weeks.

"He has been my best friend as well. He died from here (IHK) where he has been for two week," Mr Ssemakula said.

Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala said Friday that Sheikh Muzaatawill be remembered as a person who fought for Islam and stuck by the truth.

"Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata has died, May Allah strengthen us this is a very difficult time.

My good friend, Imam of Imaam, you will be remembered as a person who fought for Islam and stuck by the truth," Mr Ssebagala said.

