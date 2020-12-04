Malawi: Army Teams Welcome Players From Peace Keeping Mission

4 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Football teams under the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will have extra legs in their squads following the arrival of players from a peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

MAFCO FC welcomes Zikhole Ngulube while Moyale Barracks welcomes goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga, defender Ntopijo Njewa and midfielder Wiseman Kamanga.

Kamuzu Barracks Football Club sent more players to the mission in the name of goalkeeper Lehman Nthala, Gift M'bwana, Komani Msiska, Pempho Kansichiri, Diof Simaone, Aaron Mikonje, Ben Hojani and Pilirani Makupe who are yet to arrive in the country.

Red Lions from Zomba are expecting Moses Namkumba from the DRC.

Commenting on the arrival of his players, Moyale Barracks Head Coach, Collings Nkuna, said while the arrival of the players is a morale booster to the club, he will not rash to involve them in training as they are supposed to rest before they start thinking of football.

"We have been waiting for them to render their services. We will not rush to force them into training as they need to rest.

"I cannot say much because I know in DRC they were doing something different from football. I can't say when I expect them to report for training but when they rest we should assess them and let them join training," explained Nkuna.

The first contingent of MDF soldiers arrived in Malawi on Tuesday from the DRC.

Moyale Barracks lost their first game last week away in Blantyre. They were beaten 3 nil by Mtopwa Football Club.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.