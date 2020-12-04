Ethiopia: Statement By Graça Machel Trust Condemning Violence in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Uganda

24 November 2020
Graça Machel Trust (Johannesburg)

The Graça Machel Trust is gravely concerned by, the ongoing violence in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Uganda. We are especially concerned about the adverse short and long term effects the current unrests are having on women and children.

Research by UN Women reveals that Violence not only has negative consequences for women but also their families, the community and the country at large. It has tremendous costs, from greater health care and legal expenses and losses in productivity, impacting national budgets and overall development. Action needs to be taken NOW!

In the words of Mahatma Ghandi, "A nation's greatness is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members", thus we call upon all parties involved to embark on peaceful measures like dialogue to resolve the conflicts.

Read the original article on Graça Machel Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Graça Machel Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.