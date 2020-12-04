Ethiopia: Statement By Graça Machel Trust Condemning Violence in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Uganda

The Graça Machel Trust is gravely concerned by, the ongoing violence in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Uganda. We are especially concerned about the adverse short and long term effects the current unrests are having on women and children.

Research by UN Women reveals that Violence not only has negative consequences for women but also their families, the community and the country at large. It has tremendous costs, from greater health care and legal expenses and losses in productivity, impacting national budgets and overall development. Action needs to be taken NOW!

In the words of Mahatma Ghandi, "A nation's greatness is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members", thus we call upon all parties involved to embark on peaceful measures like dialogue to resolve the conflicts.