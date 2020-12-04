South Africa - Seven Injured in Durban Oil Refinery Explosion

Pixabay
(file photo).
4 December 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Seven people were injured in the explosion which rocked South Africa's second-largest oil refinery. Engen, which runs the refinery, says it is unclear what caused the explosion.

An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in the South African city of Durban left seven people in hospital on Friday, emergency services officials said.

Residents say the explosion happened early in the morning as children were preparing for school, local media reports. Eye witnesses who shared the incident on Twitter said the explosion started shortly after 7 am local time.

Authorities haven't said what caused the blast. All seven injured people were workers at the refinery, paramedic Garrith Jamieson said. He said six of the workers were being treated for smoke inhalation and the other injured their hip in a fall while trying to escape the fire.

Jamieson said that fire engines, bomb squad units, metro police and search and rescue personnel were on the scene.

Emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie said the fire was now out. He said there had also been a fire at a nearby apartment complex which fire services also put out. Mckenzie said it was unclear if the two fires were connected. No one was hurt at the apartment complex, he said. Social media users shared videos of fire engines putting out the flames.

The refinery is owned by South African oil company Engen and is listed as the second biggest in the country. It has a crude oil refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to Engen.

Second major refinery fire this year

Engen said a fire burned at the refinery for about an hour and 35 minutes but didn't mention an explosion. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the company said. It was not immediately clear if there was any impact on the refinery's production.

The country's third-biggest crude oil refinery, a 100,000 bpd facility operated by Astron Energy in Cape Town, was also rocked by an explosion earlier this year.

Click here for more.

mo/rt (Reuters, AP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.