South Africa: Media Statement - Justice and Correctional Services Committee Calls for Public Comment On Correctional Services Bill

4 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has invited stakeholders and interested persons to submit written submissions on the Correctional Services Amendment Bill.

Committee Chairperson Mr Bulelani Magwanishe said the purpose of the Bill is to amend the Correctional Services Act, 1998, so as to amend a certain definition; to insert, delete and amend certain provisions related to parole of offenders; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Submissions must be received by no later than 8 January 2021. Please indicate your interest in making a verbal presentation. Enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano. Submissions must be emailed to vramaano@parliament.gov.za. Copies of the Bill can also be obtained from Mr V Ramaano, tel: (021) 403-3820 or 083 709 8427 or www.parliament.gov.za

