Namibia: Shaanika New Nam Assets Boss

INVESTMENT management company Namibia Asset Managers has announced the appointment of board member Tarah Shaanika as the new chief executive officer, effective from January 2021.

Shaanika's appointment follows the resignation of Eino Emvula, who is set to move to Ninety One Asset Management Namibia as managing director next year.

According to the announcement made this week, Shaanika will officially take office on 4 January 2021.

Before his appointment as chief executive officer, Shaanika has been a non-executive director on the Namibian Asset Management board since 2015.

He serves on several other boards, including New Era Publications Corporation, NamZim Newspapers (Pty) Ltd and Team Namibia.

He was also the chief executive officer of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry a few years ago.

Though he has not attempted the management of an investment company before, he holds a bachelor of economics and media studies degree from the University of Namibia and a master's degree in international business from the Polytechnic of Namibia.

"The board is confident that he and the executive management team will ensure the company delivers on its strategy, and looks forward to working with him in his new role," reads the appointment statement.

Nam Assets is listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, and shares closed at N$0,62 per share on Wednesday.