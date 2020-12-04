Namibia: Confectioner Drops 11-Track Gospel Album

4 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A WALVIS Bay gospel artist Sofia Kaponde whose stage name is "Sophy the Ambassador" will release her first 11-track album this Saturday at the Namsov Community hall.

The born-again artist and songwriter has been singing in the Internal Glory church in Kuisebmond for the past few years as part of its choirs.

The former Pick n Pay confectioner at Dunes Mall, says music is in her genes and has been looking forward to releasing her first full album titled 'Ndimulandule'.

"I started writing songs a few years ago but because of financial constraints I could not record the songs. I saved up enough money to record a few songs last year and finalised the last three songs this year," she said.

The majority of the songs are in different Oshiwambo dialects with two songs in English. Her favourite song that is inspired by what is happening in the country is track 9 titled 'Aamwameme aaholike'.

"I wrote this song to warn loved ones to be mindful of the current situation our people find themselves in. As a nation we stop loving each other and appreciating the gift of life. The song is meant to remind us about God and his greatness," added Kaponde.

The album was recorded in Walvis Bay by another gospel artist Paulus Mofuka and produced locally. The CDs are currently available from Sofia.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.