Namibia: Confectioner Drops 11-Track Gospel Album

A WALVIS Bay gospel artist Sofia Kaponde whose stage name is "Sophy the Ambassador" will release her first 11-track album this Saturday at the Namsov Community hall.

The born-again artist and songwriter has been singing in the Internal Glory church in Kuisebmond for the past few years as part of its choirs.

The former Pick n Pay confectioner at Dunes Mall, says music is in her genes and has been looking forward to releasing her first full album titled 'Ndimulandule'.

"I started writing songs a few years ago but because of financial constraints I could not record the songs. I saved up enough money to record a few songs last year and finalised the last three songs this year," she said.

The majority of the songs are in different Oshiwambo dialects with two songs in English. Her favourite song that is inspired by what is happening in the country is track 9 titled 'Aamwameme aaholike'.

"I wrote this song to warn loved ones to be mindful of the current situation our people find themselves in. As a nation we stop loving each other and appreciating the gift of life. The song is meant to remind us about God and his greatness," added Kaponde.

The album was recorded in Walvis Bay by another gospel artist Paulus Mofuka and produced locally. The CDs are currently available from Sofia.