Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates New Matola Fuel Terminal

4 December 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday declared that his government will work to guarantee the availability of good quality petroleum products at competitive prices, as well as sufficient fuel reserves to meet the country's needs.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Petroleum Logistics Terminal in the southern city of Matola, built by the Portuguese fuel company Galp, in partnership with the Kuwait-based Independent Petroleum Group (IPG).

Nyusi said that the country's increased capacity to receive and store liquid fuels will improve Mozambique's efficiency and competitiveness in supplying petroleum products to neighbouring countries through the ports and rail corridors of Maputo, Beira and Nacala.

"This investment could generate a greater volume of business for all stakeholders in the value chain, and it will have a multiplier effect through the creation of new jobs for young Mozambicans", added the President.

Of particular important was the increased supply of LPG cooking gas via the new terminal, which Nyusi forecast would lead to a decline in the consumption of firewood and charcoal, thus reducing the pressure on Mozambican forests, and improving the health of the people, mostly women, who cook household meals.

"We note with satisfaction that this undertaking will contribute to mass use of cooking gas as an alternative to the wood fuel which is still widely used by the population", he said.

The new terminal represents an investment of 100 million US dollars. It can store 60,000 cubic metres of liquid fuels, and 6,000 cubic metres of gas. Nyusi regarded this as a major step forward in implementing the government's programme to expand infrastructures that promote socio-economic development.

Nyusi noted that Mozambique does not produce petroleum, and so currently imports every year around 1.7 million cubic metres of petroleum products (diesel, petrol, kerosene, cooking gas and jet fuel).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.