Angola: Government Collects Akz 355 Billion With Privatisations

Luanda — With the privatisation of 36 assets alienated and contracts for different units, the Angolan Government plans to collect 355 billion kwanzas.

The figures were revealed Monday by the Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, Osvaldo João, after a meeting of the National Interministerial Commission responsible for implementing the Privatisation Programme (PROPRIV), which highlighted the tender for 13 industrial units of the Luanda - Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE), with the processes already concluded.

The coordinator of the Permanent Technical Group of PROPRIV also said that all the units in the ZEE had been awarded contracts worth a total of 30 billion Kwanzas.

He also advanced the public tender for the sale of 12 agro-industrial projects.

According to the director, two silo complexes were awarded, located in Matala, Huila province, and a tomato processing plant, in Dombe Grande, Benguela, with a total value of two billion Kwanzas.

The remaining nine unsuccessful assets will be put up for electronic auction, the rules and procedures for which will be made public after approval by the Interministerial Commission.