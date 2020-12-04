Zimbabwe: Warriors Defender in a Fix

4 December 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
Just a few months after celebrating the milestone of being named in the Turkish top-flight football league team of the 2019-20 season, Warriors centre-back, Teenage Hadebe finds himself in a fix after falling out of favour with the Yeni Malatyaspor coaches.

Kevin Mapasure

Hadebe has endured a frustrating start to the 2020-21 season, where he has lost first place in the team and is now restricted to the bench most of the time.

This season he has made just four appearances, with two starts, while on the same number of occasions he got in as a substitute.

Last season it was a different story as the defender made 23 appearances and was named in the starting line-up in all the league matches that he played for his team.

He missed some matches after he failed to return to Turkey on time after an international duty, due to passport issues.

Hadebe received rave reviews after a good performance in his debut season in Europe and seemed to have been destined for bigger achievements.

He was reported to have attracted the interest of teams from bigger European leagues, but according to his manager, he chose to stay at Yeni and develop himself better.

He might be rueing that decision, as he finds himself struggling for game time now.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender had interested French Ligue 2 side Amiens and it looked like he would join Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi in France.

His manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed to IndependentSport that there had been inquiries from France, but the offers were not attractive enough.

"The issue with Hadebe is that he is very happy at Yeni Malatyaspor and is not looking to move for now unless a bigger and tempting offer comes his way.

"It's true there are several inquiries from Europe and that includes Amiens, but there has to be a convincing reason for him to move, there has to be a much better offer if he is to leave. He is contracted to Yeni Malatyaspor; he is not a free agent, so it's not like he can move just like that. At the moment he is enjoying his stay at Yeni Malatyspor," Mahachi said in September.

Yeni Malatyspor needed to up their game this season, having only escaped relegation via the boardroom after the league administration decided to drop relegation following Covid-19 induced challenges.

So far they have performed relatively better and currently sit four points above the relegation cut-off and are in 12th place on the league table, with nine matches having been played.

