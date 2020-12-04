Angola: President Writes to São Tomean Counterpart

24 November 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

São Tomean — A message from President João Lourenço to his São Tomean counterpart, Evaristo Carvalho, was handed over on Tuesday by Vice-President Bornito de Sousa, as part of the efforts to get cooperation between both countries reinforced.

The message was delivered on the fringes of the burial of the former speaker of the São Tomean National Assembly, Alcino Pinto, who died a sudden death on Wednesday, at the age of 64 years.

According to Bornito de Sousa, the purpose of the meeting with the São Tomean Head of State was to deliver a message from President João Lourenço, to express solidarity between both peoples and governments.

The Vice-president would not disclose details of President João Lourenço's letter to his São Tome colleague.

He described the late Alcino Pinto as a prestigious figure in de São Tomé as a person of consensus among the political forces, especially among the youths.

Bornito de Sousa's São Tome agenda included meetings with the local Prime minister, Jorge Bom Jesus, and with the National Assembly's speaker.

He also paid a courtesy visit to former Head of State of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Pinto da Costa.

