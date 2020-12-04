Cape Verde President Visits Guinea-Bissau Early Next Year

Praia — Cape Verdean President Jorge Carlos Fonseca announced Tuesday plans to visit Guinea-Bissau "at the beginning of next year", in what will be his first visit to the country since Umaro Sissoco Embaló came to power.

"Contacts with a view to carrying out an official visit to Guinea-Bissau at the beginning of next year", announced Jorge Carlos Fonseca, on his personal page on Facebook.

In early November, the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, invited the Cape Verde counterpart for an official visit to the country to reinforce the "historic ties" between the two States.

The invitation letter was delivered by the Guinean-Bissau ambassador to Cape Verde, M´Bala Fernandes, who was received by the Cape Verdean head of state, who is currently acting president of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

"President Jorge Carlos Fonseca replied promptly that he would be willing to go to Bissau and we diplomats will be in charge of dealing with the details of the official visit," said the Guinean diplomat at the time.

This will be the first official visit by the Cape Verdean President to Guinea-Bissau, since the arrival of Umaro Sissoco Embaló to power.

Jorge Carlos Fonseca ends his term in October 2021, a year marked by legislative and presidential elections in Cape Verde.