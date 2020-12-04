Angola/Equatorial Guinea: Toni Cosano Hopes for Difficult Game in Guinea

27 November 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The coach of Petro de Luanda, Toni Cosano, Friday in the capital said that he expected difficulties in Sunday's match with Equatorial Guinea's Akonangui for the first knockout round of the group stage of the African Champions League.

Despite being aware of the work carried out and that he wishes a victory, the Spaniard coach argued that the team was anxious in this first official game of the season, after eight months without competing, due to Covid - 19.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the encounter, however, he reiterated that the first objective is to reach the group stage, as in the previous edition.

Petro de Luanda will not count on striker Maikon Leite and central defender Wilson, due to physical limitations.

Tiago Azulão confirms anxiety

Tiago Azulão confirmed some anxiety throughout the squad, given the long period without competition.

However, he said that the motivation is enormous because it is an international event, where Petro wants to conquer their space.

