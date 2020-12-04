Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 105 Recoveries, 42 New Cases

3 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)
By Adriano Chisselele

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Thursday the registration, in the last 24 hours, of 105 patients recovered from Covid-19, 42 new infections and one death.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual Covid-19 update session in the country, of those recovered, 60 are from Luanda, 27 from Cunene, 15 from Benguela, two from Moxico and one from Zaire.

As for the new positive cases, he pointed out that they involve citizens whose ages are between two and 87 years old, 28 men and 14 women.

According to the official, 29 cases were diagnosed in Luanda province, four of them in the country's capital.

Each for Cabinda, Benguela and Uige provinces, as well as a case for Lunda Sul.

Franco Mufinda made it known that the death was of an Angolan citizen, 68 years old, and resident in Luanda.

Angola has 15,361 positive cases, 352 deaths, 8,244 recovered and 6,765 active people.

Of the active cases, six are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, six severe, 99 moderate, 147 with mild symptoms and 6,507 asymptomatic.

The health authorities follow up 258 patients in the country's treatment centres.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

