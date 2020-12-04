South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula - Launch of 365 Road Safety Programme in Polokwane

press release

Speaking notes for the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, on the occasion of the launch of the 365 Road Safety Programme in Polokwane, Limpopo

Today we roll out the 365-Days Arrive Alive Campaign against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage our country and the world. We have made a commitment that we will do everything in our power to ensure that the transport sector is not counted among the super spreaders of the pandemic. We have vowed not to enable mobility of the COVID-19 pandemic through our public transport system. The measures we have put in place since the lockdown was declared in March 2020, have gone a long way in containing the spread of the pandemic.

We start this year's festive season at a time when the country is on Alert Level 1, with a number of restrictions still in place. These restrictions are necessary to ensure that we remain vigilant and all play our part in stopping the pandemic dead on its tracks, at a time when citizens are in a festive mood. The festive season means increased traffic volumes to on our roads as people leave the industrial and commercial hubs such as Gauteng to spend holidays with family and friends in other Provinces. Migrant workers from our neighbouring countries will also use the time to go back home.

As we roll out the 365-Days Arrive Alive Campaign, we have chosen Limpopo being the Province with the highest number of road crashes and fatalities. During the 2019 festive season, Limpopo, Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape accounted for 65% of all deaths on our roads. In fact, Limpopo experienced the highest increase in the number of fatal crashes compared to other Provinces.

An analysis of crash data trends over the last five years shows that roads in this Province dominate the list of the top 20 hazardous routes in the country, with the R71 in Mankweng topping the list. The quality of our roads infrastructure contributes significantly to crashes and fatalities, demonstrated by an increase from 5% to 8% in the last year. The opening of this road today as well as the investment on 200 other road infrastructure projects throughout the country will assist in reducing fatalities as a consequence of poor road conditions.

Those who have travelled through Polokwane before the construction of this road have told stories of serious congestion. With the completion of the project, However, we believe that they will have a good story to tell from this festive season.

This Eastern Ring Road bypass will provide motorists with an option of driving around the city of Polokwane instead of travelling directly through the central business district. This will ease the traffic flow and reduce congestion in the city.

Pristine road conditions such as the road we are opening today also attract wayward motorists who have no qualms in driving negligently for some adrenaline rush. That is precisely the conduct we will not tolerate on our roads. In order to clamp down on lawlessness on the road, we have taken measures to strengthen law enforcement capacity by procuring 135 vehicles. These include 95 high performance vehicles, 25 bakkies and 15 mobile vehicle testing stations to improve monitoring of moving violations and excessive speeding on the roads. The mobile vehicle testing stations will be used to test the roadworthiness of vehicles on our roads.

The prevalence of unroadworthy vehicles poses a serious hazard as these contributed 7% to fatal crashes in the last year. However, it must not be forgotten that the attitude and behaviour of our drivers remains the biggest problem on the roads.

In the last year, human factors contributed 85% towards fatal crashes compared to 91% in the previous year. This remains unacceptably high.

We have developed a five-point plan through which we seek to reduce road fatalities by at least 20% this year. This is the target we have given to our traffic law enforcers in the municipalities, provinces and nationally. I understand that there are no religious pilgrimages this year because of Covid-19 regulations and it should not be difficult to achieve this target.

This plan will serve as an anchor for our 365-Days Arrive Alive programmes and requires the commitment of all stakeholders to succeed.

Firstly, motorists must make a commitment to travel during the day. Statistical analysis shows that 50% of road deaths occur after dark. A high number of crashes happen between 19h00 and 23h00. Therefore, this is the most dangerous time to drive during the festive season.

Secondly, all of us must make a commitment to use seatbelts consistently. We know that proper seat belt use can dramatically reduce the risk of death and injury for drivers and passengers. Research shows that the risk of death in a road crash is reduced by 45% and the risk of serious injury is reduced by 50% when we use seat belts. Last year 24% of people who died on road crashes were drivers and 36% were passengers.

Thirdly, all vehicles on the road must be roadworthy. In the last year, tyre bursts, defective brakes and blinding lights were the causes of vehicle related crashes. We will therefore deploy our mobile vehicle testing station this year to respond to this risk. Any vehicle found to be unroadworthy will be impounded and not allowed to proceed until all the defects have been fixed. Fourthly, we would like to urge pedestrians to be visible whenever using the road. Last year 35% of people who died on the road were pedestrians.

Lastly, we call on all road users to think and plan their travel carefully. If you are drinking alcohol make sure there is a sober person to drive. As a pedestrian have a sober person to accompany you to get home safe.

Research conducted on our behalf by the South African Medical Research Council and Unisa estimates that 27% of fatal road crashes in the country are attributable to driver alcohol intoxication and this costs the economy R18.2 billion. The research further shows that pedestrians are three times more likely to die in a road crash where a driver is intoxicated.

It is our collective responsibility to behave responsibly on the road and be mindful of the rights of others we share the roads with. It is only through responsible conduct that we can succeed is saving life and limb on South Africa's roads. Let us choose life not death.

It is therefore my singular honour to launch our 365-Days Arrive Alive campaign which will ensure that our roads are safe throughout the year. Let us do the right thing and Arrive Alive 24/7 Waya Waya.

I thank you