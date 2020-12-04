Central African Republic: Car Minister of Defense and Africom Deputy Commander for Civil-Military Engagement Praise Strengthened U.S.-Car Military Ties

press release

U.S. Africa Command Public Affairs Stuttgart, Germany — Ambassador Andrew Young, U.S. Africa Command's deputy commander for civil-military engagement, spoke with the Central African Republic's Minister of Defense Marie-Noelle Koyara last week.

The Ambassador congratulated Minister Koyara on the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the United States which provides a framework to assess progress in establishing accountability, transparency, and good governance regarding the use of U.S. assistance in the justice and security sectors.

The two also discussed issues of common interest, including security in CAR's upcoming elections, expansion of U.S.-CAR military engagements such as military enlisted corps professional development, and deepening security cooperation with the Central African Republic.

"U.S. Africa Command assists our partners in building responsible security and defense capabilities," said Young. "Right now, the government and military of the Central African Republic are working together with U.S. counterparts to identify the next steps to strengthen our ties. Together, we look forward to finding those common areas where we can help improve security on behalf of the people in this nation."

Recalling his previous visits to the Central African Republic, Young concluded his call with Minister Koyara with a Sango phrase of thanks "Singuila Mingi."