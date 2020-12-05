Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials to Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Friday, December 4, received letters of credence from Marie-Chantal Rwakazina as Rwanda's ambassador accredited to the Holy See.

The event was held at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican City.

Rwakazina is Rwanda's ambassador to the Holy See with residence in Geneva, Switzerland.

Diplomatic relations between Rwanda and the Holy See were established 56 years ago but were profoundly affected with involvement of members of the Catholic Church in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwakazina's presentation of credentials comes only a week after Cardinal Antoine Kambanda received his red biretta from Pope Francis in the consistory held on November 28.

According to a statement from the Rwandan Embassy in Geneva, the Pope told the new envoy that; "our increasingly globalized world urgently demands sincere and respectful dialogue and cooperation capable of uniting us in confronting the grave threats facing our planet and mortgaging the future of younger generations."

"The presence of the Holy See in the international community stands at the service of the Global common good, by drawing attention to the anthropological, ethical and religious aspects of the various questions that affect the lives of individuals, people and entire nations."

After the ceremony, Amb. Rwakazina paid a courtesy visit to the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin which focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Rwanda and the Holy See.

During the discussions, Parolin conveyed the wish of the Holy See to conclude a bilateral agreement known as Concordat, to serve as basis for the diversification of a multisectoral cooperation.