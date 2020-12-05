Tanzania: Pursue Education Anywhere - Dr Shein

FORMER Zanzibar President, Mohamed Shein has counseled youth to pursue education anywhere within and outside Tanzania because the country needs more educated people for development.

"You should continue to look for further education anywhere, we need educated people with various professional skills," Dr Shein stated yesterday in Dar es Salaam when he graced the 19th graduation ceremony of Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus College (MDCC).

He told the graduates to embrace education for success in their lives and contribute to national development.

Dr Shein is the incoming Chancellor of Mzumbe University who attended the graduation for the first time after being appointed last week by the Presi dent, John Magufuli as the new Chancellor of the university.

He will officially be instated into the position next January to replace retired Chief Justice Barnabas Samatta, whose tenure ends.

His appearance at the graduation ceremony was meant to introduce him to members of the university community, and familiarise himself with how the university conducts its graduation ceremonies.

Speaking about his new role as Chancellor of the university, Dr Shein expressed his commitment towards maintaining achievement attained by Justice (rtd) Samatta and will introduce new positive ideas.

"I will cooperate with the management in building the university academically and ensure that challenges become part of achievements," he stressed, adding: "I will make sure that through cooperation with the management, new courses are introduced."

The immediate former Isles President promised to apply his experience in leadership to take MDCC to a higher level academically.

Earlier, the outgoing Chancellor Samatta said he will hand over the role to Dr Shein on January 2, and congratulated him for the appointment.

"I am really confident that Mzumbe will benefit from your experience and I wish you success," he told his successor.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Lughano Kusiluka, gave a brief explanation about the history of Mzumbe University and its whole journey in producing professionals.

Prof Kusiluka said this year, the Dar es Salaam Campus produced 408 graduates of postgraduate courses, noting that the number of women graduating since 2017 has always been higher than men.

"Mzumbe graduates are well cooked and they are disciplined at work," he assured.

Apart from producing professionals, the university has been playing a great role in conducting research projects.

This year alone, the university has conducted a total of 22 researches, he said, as he thanked the government for improving the infrastructure of the university.