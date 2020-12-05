Zimbabwe: 17-Year-Old Kills Three Senior Citizens

5 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

VILLAGERS in Muchini area of Buhera South have been left in a state of shock following the gruesome murder of three senior citizens, with a 17-year old boy confessing to having committed the crime.

The senior citizens; one aged 86, his 74-year-old wife and her 80-year-old sister were allegedly murdered in cold blood at around midnight on Thursday by the teenager from the same village.

In his confession, the 17-year-old said: "I arrived at around 11pm from a bar intending to kill them because they killed my parents when I was still young.

"I only wanted to kill the man because his wife actually liked me a lot and I do not know why I killed her," he said.

Buhera South legislator, Cde Joseph Chinotimba who is related to the deceased, said they are yet to come to terms with loss of three family members.

"We are shocked as a family because we can't even begin to think of what could have gone wrong to this extent of killing three people, especially for a boy as young as 17," he said.

Police officer commanding Chipinge District Chief Superintendent Kennedy Nyaumwe confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway. -- ZBC.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.