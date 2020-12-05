Nigeria: Military Kills 12 Bandits, Recover 11 AK47 Riffles in N'west

Katsina — The Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity had killed 12 bandits and recovered 11 AK-47 rifles and three locally made guns in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States as part of efforts to restore peace in North-west region of the country.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities of the troops between 12-29 December at the Special Army Super Camp IV Faskari, Katsina State.

Onyeuko, represented by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said the anti-banditry troops raided illegal mining site at Kadauri village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and nabbed 11 suspected illegal miners.

He explained that the soldiers during clearance operations in bandits enclaves at Mararaban Kawaye and Gobirawa villages of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, neutralised six bandits and recovered four AK-47 rifles and three dane guns.

Onyeuko said: "In summary, in all the operations conducted between the period of 12 - 29 November 2020, 12 armed bandits were neutralised, 11 AK-47 Rifles and three Dane guns were captured. Furthermore, eight suspected bandits collaborators and 11 illegal miners were arrested.

"Equally four suspected armed robbers and three cattle rustlers were nabbed by troops while 300 cows were recovered during the operations".

He expressed the Nigerian Army readiness to bring an end to the prevailing cases of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other nefarious activities bedeviling farming communities in the North-west region.

Consequently, he urged residents of the zone to avail the troops with credible and actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation and tackle security challenges in volatile states within the region.