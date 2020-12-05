Ghana: 4 Children Burnt to Death at Batsona

Four children have been burnt beyond recognition on Thursday evening when fire gutted a wooden structure in which they were sleeping at Batsona, near Tempo Gates Estate, Accra.

Batsona District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) James Asiedu, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times,said bodies of the charred bodies had been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary, in Accra, pending autopsy.

He mentioned the names of the victims as Enoch Gavor, 11, a set of twins, Joyce and Joycelyn Somehi 7, and Mary Somehi, 4.

The District Police Commander said, police were deployed to the scene following a distress call at about 10:30pm about the incident.

He said personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from Kasapreko Fire Station, were overwhelmed by the fire and called for reinforcement from the Military Fire Station at 37.

DSP Asiedu said that at the time of the incident, parents of the children Seth and Abigail Somehi were trading in a provision shop a few metres away from their place of abode.

He stated that the fire, which was detected around 9:45pm, may have started earlier, but people did not detect it because the place was obscure.

DSP Asiedu said it took personnel of the GNFS about two hours to bring the fire under control.

An eye witness, Richard Ayamba,staying at an adjoining house, said by the time he detected fire, ithad gutted the place, before he called fire fighters, who arrived about 50 minutes later.

Mr Ayamba said the kiosk was surrounded by four houses without any spacious access route, making it difficult to save the situation.