Nigeria: PDP Urges INEC to Ensure Free, Fair By-Election in Zamfara, Others

5 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take steps to ensure that the Saturday's by-elections are free and fair.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan alleged plot to use compromised security agents and armed thugs to unleash violence and muscle the Saturday Bakura Federal Constituency by-election in Zamfara.

Ologbondiyan said there was already siege on innocent citizens of the state, where at least two supporters of PDP, had been gruesomely murdered by suspected political thugs.

He also alleged the deployment of special forces of the three DIGs of Police, two Police Commissioners, six Deputy Commissioners of Police, 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police and not less than 800 soldiers into the constituency.

Needless to say, the two special units of the Police will be abandoning their vital role of securing the Kano-Kaduna-Abuja expressway, thereby further exposing motorists to grave danger and death, just because a party wants to muscle votes in Bakura constituency.

"In addition, 200 Velarus Special Forces of the Nigeria Police, as well as 10 armoured vehicles, are reportedly ordered to move to Bakura Constituency, all to "monitor" a single State Constituency election."

Ologbondiyan said that such desperation shows that Zamfara state remained undisputed stronghold of the PDP with highest demography of members and supporters across board.

"It has also confirmed the supremacy of Gov. Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun)-led PDP in the state.

Ologbondiyan said that plan to resort to violence and intimidation by security operatives would not help in the election as the people of Bakura could not be cowed but would resist them with all legitimate means available under the laws.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call those planning to foment trouble to order.

