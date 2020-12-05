Nigeria: 'Nigerian Idol' Music Reality TV Show Returns

5 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that it is bringing back the popular music reality show, Nigerian Idol. This announcement was made recently by the company's Chief Executive Officer- John Ugbe.

After a three-year hiatus, Nigerian Idol will return with Season 6 to unearth some of the best musical talents the country has to offer. The Idol franchise has over the years produced some of the biggest Nigerian singers such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi who have gone ahead to make a name for themselves in the global music scene.

Speaking on this, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, "Nigeria is at the heart of music excellence and we are excited to announce that Nigerian Idol is officially back, starting with the Online Auditions!

For us at MultiChoice, it has always been about talent development and giving our subscribers superior content that they can relate to and engage with. Idols is one show with a track record of producing the most popular music idols around the world and we are happy to bring Season 6 of Nigerian Idol to your screens."

Since it made its debut in Nigeria, the Nigerian Idol has been a platform for talent discovery and expression.

Online auditions for the new season start on November 29, 2020 and for a limited time. Participants must be between the ages of 16-30, record a 30-second video singing any song and upload the video on africamagic.tv/nigerianidol

Read the original article on Vanguard.

