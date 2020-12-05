Nigeria: #EndSARS - IG Orders Withdrawal of Police Suit Seeking to Stop Judicial Panels

Federal Ministry of Information and Culture
Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu (file photo).
4 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

This comes barely 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, denied giving approval for filing the suit.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the withdrawal of a suit earlier filed by the police seeking to disband judicial commissions of enquiries investigating alleged cases of brutality by the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

This is coming barely 24 hours after Mr Adamu denied giving approval for the suit.

He had also ordered an immediate investigation into the origin of the suit and the suspension of the head of the legal unit of the police.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Friday evening, the IGP ordered the immediate withdrawal and discontinuation of the suit.

"The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered for the immediate discontinuation and withdrawal of the suit challenging the legality of the States' Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged brutality by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)," the statement said.

"The IGP's order, today, 4th December, 2020, is sequel to the outcome of investigations into the role played by the Force Legal Section in the institution of the said suit.

"Recall that the IGP had yesterday, 3rd December, 2020, ordered a probe into the alleged involvement of the Force Legal Section in the attempt to halt the ongoing States' Judicial Panel inquiries into the activities of the defunct SARS.

"Meanwhile, the IGP reassures citizens that the Force remains committed to the course of justice at all times and will not allow anybody to constitute a 'brick-wall' to the ongoing reform processes of the Force," the statement read.

Several media organisations had reported that the police filed a suit at the Federal High Court, seeking to disband the panels nationwide.

The panels were constituted to look into allegations of human rights abuses by the defunct police squad.

The setting up of the panels was one of the major concessions of the government to the #EndSARS protesters.

Various state governments had already set up the panels with hearings having since begun.

