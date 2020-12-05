Uganda: Kibuku MP Candidate Dies in Accident, Laid to Rest

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer for Kibuku County in Kibuku District, who died in a motor accident was on Thursday laid to rest.

Abdallah Nsone, 42, died on Wednesday together with Muhammed Balabye, 26, a boda boda rider, at Busei on the Mbale-Tirinyi road.

The two were knocked dead by a trailer as they were travelling from Katiryo in Kibuku District to Iganga District.

The driver of the trailer is currently in police custody as investigations continue to establish what caused the accident.

Nsone was battling the incumbent National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Hebert Kinobere for the Kibuku Constituency seat.

Others in the race include Mr Wilberforce Swopi (Independent), Mr Wilson Kanyamusai (Independent), Mr Paul Galandi (Independent), Mr Emmy Luzige (Independent), and Mr Charles Tamwenya (Independent).

Mr Musa Kamoi, a resident of Kibuku County, said the sudden death of Nsone was a big blow to the people of Kibuku.

"The demise of Nsone will take some time to move out of our minds because he is a committed person who has loved to serve his people but his life has been cut short. This is quite unfortunate and regrettable because we're going to miss his services, especially when people had yearned for his timely intervention in different areas," he said.

Mr Sam Modinghi, the district FDC coordinator, said: "With shock and grief, we have learnt of the sudden death of our Kibuku County MP candidate, comrade Nsone, who perished in a terrible accident. We stand together with the people of Kibuku and the family as well for the big loss. On behalf of the FDC fraternity and on my own behalf, we have to send deep sympathies to his family, friends and all of us who knew him. What a loss to the forces of change."

During his burial, several politicians described the late [Nsone] as a committed person and humble who loved to develop his area but unfortunate his dreams have been cut short.