South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 4 932 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 805 804 with 4 932 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 03 December 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

134021

16,6

Free State

59247

7,4

Gauteng

236653

29,4

KwaZulu-Natal

129889

16,1

Limpopo

18763

2,3

Mpumalanga

31626

3,9

North West

35009

4,3

Northern Cape

23377

2,9

Western Cape

137219

17,0

Unknown

0,0

Total

805804

100,0

Testing Data

A cumulative 5 534 084 tests have been completed, of which 33 415 have been conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

3 190 307

58%

19 811

59%

PUBLIC

2 343 777

42%

13 604

41%

Total

5 534 084

33 415

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably 160 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 69 , Free State 26, Gauteng 6, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Limpopo 6, Northern Cape 12 and Western Cape 31. This brings the total to 21 963 deaths

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Eastern Cape

4789

119 211

Free State

1983

51 722

Gauteng

5032

229 041

KwaZulu-Natal

3382

118 589

Limpopo

512

17 862

Mpumalanga

614

30 575

North West

566

33 717

Northern Cape

325

20 777

Western Cape

4760

118 956

Total

21 963

740 450