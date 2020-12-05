Nigeria Records 324 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death

5 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 324 new infections of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC, on its verified website on Friday, stated that the new infection were reported from 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that Friday's infections bring the total number of cases in the country to 68,627 with 1,179 death and 64,467 discharged patients.

Nigeria has so far tested 791,539 persons since the first confirmed case of the pandemic in the country was announced on Feb. 27.

According to it, 176 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC stated that Lagos state reported 115 new infections bringing the total number of its infections to 23,660.

FCT-110; Kaduna-57; Taraba-9; Akwa Ibom-8; Plateau-6; Bauchi-4; Ekiti-4; Kano-4; Katsina-4 and Rivers-3.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.