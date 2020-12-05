Morocco: Govt Hinders AU Initiative to Silence Arms in 2020

5 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Addis Ababa — The African Union's objectives to silence arms in 2020 collides currently with a big obstacle following the illegal Moroccan occupation of parts of the Sahrawi Republic's territory, said on Wednesday Sahrawi Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamed Salem Ould Salek.

In his speech at the 21st extraordinary session of AU Executive Council, held by video-conference, Ould Salek affirmed that the objective that AU will achieve, which is silencing the arms in 2020, collides with a big obstacle because of the illegal Moroccan occupation of parts of the Sahrawi Republic's territory.

This occurs, added Ould Salek, in flagrant violation of the requirements of AU's constitutive act, notably the principles and objectives expressed in the articles 3 and 4, which stipulate the respect of the existing borders, the prohibition of resorting or threatening to resort to the use of force between the member States of the African Union and the need for a peaceful settlement of conflicts.

"There is no doubt that the continuation of the illegal Moroccan occupation of territories of the Sahrawi Republic scorns the basic objectives and principles which constitute AU's first foundations," he said.

"Any indulgence in the face of the Moroccan expansionist aggression will open the door to wars and foreign intervention and will deprive the continent and its peoples of a peaceful climate necessary to sustainable development," warned Ould Salek.

"The Sahrawi Republic is currently in a self-defense war and demands that AU takes all the necessary measures to oblige Morocco to put an end to its illegal occupation of parts of the Sahrawi Republic's territory," added Ould Salek.

