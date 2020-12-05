Nigeria: INEC Officials, Materials Arrive Late for Lagos By-Election

5 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Although many voters were available at some polling units, others looked desolate, with no voter, nor official in sight.

Election officials and security agents arrived late for the Lagos East by-election on Saturday.

At several polling units in Ward 8, Kosofe local government areas, election officials and materials were not in sight.

Although many voters were available at some polling units, they stood idle with no officials present to start the process.

"This is almost 9'oclock, INEC people are not here, when we are going to start the election," a party agent, who identified himself as Solomon, said.

In Ketu, Kosofe local government area, election materials and officials were still at the Registration Area Centre (RAC) as at 9:30 am, one hour after accreditation and voting ought to have commenced at polling units.

"There are no buses to take us to polling units. We have been waiting here for long," an official lamented.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed ill-preparation for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission as many election officials, mostly corps members, were left stranded at the RAC.

"Those whose polling units are close should start trekking there," a Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) said at 9:20am.

"We mean we should start trekking with these materials. It is not even safe. What are you saying? No one should even tell us that. How can you say we should be trekking," several officials chorused.

Some SPOs were seen running all over the place, stopping the next available bus to convey officials. Just go with the bus, your SPO will pay, one of them shouted.

The much-anticipated bye-election in Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe II Constituency ,which kicked off with lateness of officials and materials, has left several voters grumbling and wondering when the election process will commence.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

