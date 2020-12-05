Tunisia: Covid-19 - Monastir Reports 65 More Recoveries

Tunis — The governorate of Monastir reported 65 more recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the region to 4,457.Meanwhile, an additional fatality was recorded due to the virus, taking the count of deaths in the region...
Top Headlines: Coronavirus
